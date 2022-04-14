Pier Columns install NWS Seal Beach

NAVFAC Southwest is currently managing the construction of a new ammunition pier (1,100 feet x 125 feet) and turning basin inside the current Anaheim Bay breakwater at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.
|04.14.2022
|04.28.2022 10:44
|B-Roll
|841117
|220414-N-AJ460-009
|DOD_108941590
|00:08:18
|SEAL BEACH, CA, US
|0
|0
