    Pier Columns install NWS Seal Beach

    SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest is currently managing the construction of a new ammunition pier (1,100 feet x 125 feet) and turning basin inside the current Anaheim Bay breakwater at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841117
    VIRIN: 220414-N-AJ460-009
    Filename: DOD_108941590
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: SEAL BEACH, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pier Columns install NWS Seal Beach, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest

