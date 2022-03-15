Describes the process for creating an Investigation Request within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshots and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The webinar was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team. The audience for this video includes various U.S. Government and Industrial personnel security practitioners and users of the DISS/JVS system. This training video is the only one like it exhibiting this content.
This work, DISS JVS Investigation Request, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS
