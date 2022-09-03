Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Word on the Street - Month of the Military Child

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    "Word on the Street" is a series asking what individuals think about being stationed at Joint Base San Antonio and the resources they have available here. For Month of the Military Child, we asked the kids of service members similar questions. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 09:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841107
    VIRIN: 220309-F-GG507-0001
    Filename: DOD_108941412
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Month of the Military Child
    JBSA
    WOTS

