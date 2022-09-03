Word on the Street - Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Word on the Street" is a series asking what individuals think about being stationed at Joint Base San Antonio and the resources they have available here. For Month of the Military Child, we asked the kids of service members similar questions. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)