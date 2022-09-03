Word on the Street - Month of the Military Child

"Word on the Street" is a series asking what individuals think about being stationed at Joint Base San Antonio and the resources they have available here. For Month of the Military Child, we asked the kids of service members similar questions. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
