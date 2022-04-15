Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Each April, the Month of the Military Child gives us the chance to recognize and thank the children of our service members. This year for Month of the Military Child, Team Seymour interviewed multiple children whose parents serve in the military while they tried MRE's (meals ready to eat). We asked them questions about the base and their parents!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841106
    VIRIN: 210428-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108941404
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRE
    seymour johnson
    month of the military child
    4FW
    purple up

