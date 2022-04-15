video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Each April, the Month of the Military Child gives us the chance to recognize and thank the children of our service members. This year for Month of the Military Child, Team Seymour interviewed multiple children whose parents serve in the military while they tried MRE's (meals ready to eat). We asked them questions about the base and their parents!