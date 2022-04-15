Each April, the Month of the Military Child gives us the chance to recognize and thank the children of our service members. This year for Month of the Military Child, Team Seymour interviewed multiple children whose parents serve in the military while they tried MRE's (meals ready to eat). We asked them questions about the base and their parents!
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841106
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941404
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
