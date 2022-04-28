video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 28 April 2022, the US Army and city of Vicenza celebrated the 77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza during WWII and 77 years of friendship and partnership to make one Community. The US Army also presented a birthday cake to Ms. Mion to celebrate her 90th birthday.