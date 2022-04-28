Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    On 28 April 2022, the US Army and city of Vicenza celebrated the 77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza during WWII and 77 years of friendship and partnership to make one Community. The US Army also presented a birthday cake to Ms. Mion to celebrate her 90th birthday.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841095
    VIRIN: 220428-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108941262
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    American Forces Network
    Partnership
    Vicenza
    US Army. USAG Italy

