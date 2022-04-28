On 28 April 2022, the US Army and city of Vicenza celebrated the 77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza during WWII and 77 years of friendship and partnership to make one Community. The US Army also presented a birthday cake to Ms. Mion to celebrate her 90th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841095
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941262
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 77th Anniversary of the Army’s arrival in Vicenza, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT