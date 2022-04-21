U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts a preflight inspection and aerial operations above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2022. The KC-135 delivers global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841087
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-HX271-7000
|Filename:
|DOD_108941135
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Preflight, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
