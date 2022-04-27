Twenty-nine years ago, The Honorable Les Aspin, the Secretary of Defense at the time, stood before the United States on live television and made the announcement that would change the future of women in the military. Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard’s 190th Fighter Squadron, was 16 at the time and one of the many young girls watching history unfold before their eyes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 23:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841074
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-YH478-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108940702
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT