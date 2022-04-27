TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty-nine years ago, The Honorable Les Aspin, the Secretary of Defense at the time, stood before the United States on live television and made the announcement that would change the future of women in the military. Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard’s 190th Fighter Squadron, was 16 at the time and one of the many young girls watching history unfold before their eyes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)