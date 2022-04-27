Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Twenty-nine years ago, The Honorable Les Aspin, the Secretary of Defense at the time, stood before the United States on live television and made the announcement that would change the future of women in the military. Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard’s 190th Fighter Squadron, was 16 at the time and one of the many young girls watching history unfold before their eyes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    This work, TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    female fighter pilot
    a-10 pilot
    Idaho air national guard

