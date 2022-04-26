C-130 units from the 146th Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard; 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard; 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard; and 302nd Airlift Wing, Colorado Air Force Reserves prepare for the upcoming wildland firefighting season by certifying new crew members and completing practice drops with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) near Bennett Mountain, east of Boise, Idaho, on April 26, 2022.
The MAFFS units are training for a U.S. Northern Command mission. In the event of activation during the fire year, First Air Force (AFNORTH), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component Command, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military efforts to support USDA Forest Service-National Interagency Fire Center requests for fire suppression support.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841073
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-QD586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108940653
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|GOWEN FIELD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Spring MAFFS Training at Gowen Field, Idaho, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT