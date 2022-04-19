Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam

    GUAM

    04.19.2022

    Video by Lt. Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (April 28, 2022) – First responders from Joint Region Marianas (JRM), Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Helicopter Sea-Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participated in aerial wildland firefighting coordination training at the Naval Magazine in Santa Rita, April 19.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 02:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841071
    VIRIN: 220428-N-OM261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108940605
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam, by LT Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-25
    FIREFIGHTING
    USNBG
    JRM FES

