First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam

ASAN, Guam (April 28, 2022) – First responders from Joint Region Marianas (JRM), Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Helicopter Sea-Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participated in aerial wildland firefighting coordination training at the Naval Magazine in Santa Rita, April 19.
