595 C2G hosted a media day/orientation flight for local trade and national media at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 26 to commemorate the NAOC's 60th Anniversary. This is the first event of its kind since realigning under 8th Air Force in October 2016. (Exterior footage of E-4B Aircraft)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 21:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841070
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-KL776-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108940581
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
This work, NAOC 60th Anniversary Media Flight_Exterior B-Roll, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
