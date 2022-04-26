Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAOC 60th Anniversary Media Flight_Exterior B-Roll

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    595 C2G hosted a media day/orientation flight for local trade and national media at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 26 to commemorate the NAOC's 60th Anniversary. This is the first event of its kind since realigning under 8th Air Force in October 2016. (Exterior footage of E-4B Aircraft)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 21:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841070
    VIRIN: 220426-F-KL776-002
    Filename: DOD_108940581
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAOC 60th Anniversary Media Flight_Exterior B-Roll, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    NAOC
    E-4B
    8 AF
    595 C2G

