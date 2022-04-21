U.S. Marine Corps Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conducts a deactivation ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2022. HMH-463’s deactivation is in accordance with Force design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes and continues to be a lethal fighting force. (U.S. video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841067
|VIRIN:
|220421-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108940572
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HMH-463 Deactivation Ceremony, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT