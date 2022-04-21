Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMH-463 Deactivation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conducts a deactivation ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 21, 2022. HMH-463’s deactivation is in accordance with Force design 2030 as the Marine Corps modernizes and continues to be a lethal fighting force. (U.S. video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841067
    VIRIN: 220421-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_108940572
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-463 Deactivation Ceremony, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Deactivation ceremony
    HMH-463
    Marines
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT