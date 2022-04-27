 DOD, Service Personnel Chiefs meet with Senate Committee

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness; military service personnel chiefs and other personnel experts meet with the Senate Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel to review the fiscal year 2023 defense authorization request.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:59
    Location: DC, US

