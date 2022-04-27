Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Commanders Testify on Force Readiness

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hears testimony from special operations commanders on efforts to sustain special operations force readiness and transform the force for future security challenges. Witnesses include: Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commander of Army Special Operations Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. James C. Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command; Navy Rear Adm. Hugh W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command Marine Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander of Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841040
    Filename: DOD_108940228
    Length: 01:27:19
    Location: DC, US

