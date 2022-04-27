Special Operations Commanders Testify on Force Readiness

The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hears testimony from special operations commanders on efforts to sustain special operations force readiness and transform the force for future security challenges. Witnesses include: Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commander of Army Special Operations Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. James C. Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command; Navy Rear Adm. Hugh W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command Marine Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander of Marine Forces Special Operations Command.
