Following up next in #TeamBuckley's #afjobin60seconds series, we are showcasing Master Sgt. Travis Jackson, the readiness NCO for the Airmen/Guardian and Family Readiness Center.
Being able to make a difference and help his teammates is the most important part of Jacksons job. Watch below to see more...
Space Operations Command
Airman Magazine
United States Air Force
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841036
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-NC038-431
|Filename:
|DOD_108940179
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Job in 60 Seconds, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT