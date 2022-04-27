Air Force Job in 60 Seconds

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    Following up next in #TeamBuckley's #afjobin60seconds series, we are showcasing Master Sgt. Travis Jackson, the readiness NCO for the Airmen/Guardian and Family Readiness Center.

    Being able to make a difference and help his teammates is the most important part of Jacksons job. Watch below to see more...

    Space Operations Command
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force

