In commemoration of the Holocaust Days of Remembrance, this video tribute highlights some of the liberators and rescuers who risked their lives to save others throughout the Holocaust. Those showcased are Paul Grüninger, Oskar Schindler, Raoul Wallenberg, Irena Sendler, Countess Maria von Maltzan, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, and Carl Lutz. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)
|04.26.2022
|04.27.2022 15:41
|PSA
|841033
|220426-F-BK017-0001
|DOD_108940017
|00:01:45
|US
|2
|2
