    Holocaust Days of Remembrance

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In commemoration of the Holocaust Days of Remembrance, this video tribute highlights some of the liberators and rescuers who risked their lives to save others throughout the Holocaust. Those showcased are Paul Grüninger, Oskar Schindler, Raoul Wallenberg, Irena Sendler, Countess Maria von Maltzan, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, and Carl Lutz. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841033
    VIRIN: 220426-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108940017
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Holocaust Days of Remembrance

