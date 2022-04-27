Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge Civil Engineer Competition Returns to Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    After more than two decades, the Air Force’s premier civil engineer competition, “Readiness Challenge,” is back with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center playing a major role in its return. The enterprise-wide event tests civil engineer teams on their readiness and war-time contingency skills. Brian Goddin with Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs shows us some of the competitive action of ‘Readiness Challenge’ held at Tyndall Air Force Base April 18-22, 2022.

    04.27.2022
    04.27.2022
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US

    RED HORSE
    Civil Engineering
    Competition
    Tyndall
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Readiness Challenge

