    DOD Official Testifies About FY23 Budget, Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Michael J. McCord, DOD’s undersecretary of defense (comptroller)/chief financial officer, testifies about the Defense Department’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal before the House Committee on the Budget.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841027
    Filename: DOD_108939952
    Length: 00:33:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Official Testifies About FY23 Budget, Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

