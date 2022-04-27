DOD Official Testifies About FY23 Budget, Part 3

Michael J. McCord, DOD’s undersecretary of defense (comptroller)/chief financial officer, testifies about the Defense Department’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal before the House Committee on the Budget.
|04.27.2022
|04.27.2022 15:26
|Briefings
|841027
|DOD_108939952
|00:33:37
|US
|0
|0
