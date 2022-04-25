Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base 2022 1st Quarter Recap Video

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Highlight video documenting 2022 achievements of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during the first quarter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841009
    VIRIN: 220425-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939647
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, MacDill Air Force Base 2022 1st Quarter Recap Video, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing

