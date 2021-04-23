Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAL FIRE Bucket Training 2021

    SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cole Gould, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with the California Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Battalion, based in Mather, California, discusses the importance of the partnership and training familiarization between CAL FIRE and the California National Guard in preparation for fire season with its Military Helicopter Manager (MHEM) training program that takes place annually at Allen Helibase in Sutter Creek, California, April 23, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841008
    VIRIN: 210423-O-SY604-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939630
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SUTTER CREEK, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CAL FIRE Bucket Training 2021, by SSG Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Fire Training
    CAL FIRE
    CAL GUARD
    Wildfire Aviation

