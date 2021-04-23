U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cole Gould, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with the California Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Battalion, based in Mather, California, discusses the importance of the partnership and training familiarization between CAL FIRE and the California National Guard in preparation for fire season with its Military Helicopter Manager (MHEM) training program that takes place annually at Allen Helibase in Sutter Creek, California, April 23, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841008
|VIRIN:
|210423-O-SY604-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108939630
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SUTTER CREEK, CA, US
This work, CAL FIRE Bucket Training 2021, by SSG Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
