Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Tech Museum Series: Turbo Supercharger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Early supercharger tests at McCook Field saw test pilots flying as high as 40,000 feet... in a LUSAC 11 like the one at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force."

    Learn more about how turbo superchargers elevated aviation to levels never before seen with our senior historian, Jeff Duford.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841002
    VIRIN: 220329-O-NQ323-485
    Filename: DOD_108939589
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Tech Museum Series: Turbo Supercharger, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Tech
    Turbo Supercharger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT