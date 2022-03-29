AFRL Tech Museum Series: Turbo Supercharger

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Early supercharger tests at McCook Field saw test pilots flying as high as 40,000 feet... in a LUSAC 11 like the one at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force."



Learn more about how turbo superchargers elevated aviation to levels never before seen with our senior historian, Jeff Duford.