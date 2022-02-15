AFRL Tech Museum Series: AutoGyro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"The autogyro is a technology that was a major step in the development of helicopters."



Learn more about the early testing of this pivotal technology in 1931alongside our senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .