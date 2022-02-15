Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Tech Museum Series: AutoGyro

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "The autogyro is a technology that was a major step in the development of helicopters."

    Learn more about the early testing of this pivotal technology in 1931alongside our senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841000
    VIRIN: 220215-O-NQ323-166
    Filename: DOD_108939586
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFRL Tech Museum Series: AutoGyro, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Tech
    Autogyro

