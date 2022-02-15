AFRL Tech Museum Series: AutoGyro

"The autogyro is a technology that was a major step in the development of helicopters."
Learn more about the early testing of this pivotal technology in 1931alongside our senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .
