Achieving speeds above Mach 5 is and was no easy feat - and that's why the X-15 made it look easy.
Learn more about this legendary X-Plane with the help of AFRL senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840999
|VIRIN:
|220412-O-NQ323-082
|PIN:
|40522
|Filename:
|DOD_108939585
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRL Tech Museum Series: X-15, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT