    AFRL Tech Museum Series: X-15

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Achieving speeds above Mach 5 is and was no easy feat - and that's why the X-15 made it look easy.

    Learn more about this legendary X-Plane with the help of AFRL senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840999
    VIRIN: 220412-O-NQ323-082
    PIN: 40522
    Filename: DOD_108939585
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Tech Museum Series: X-15, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    X-15
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Tech
    X-Aircraft

