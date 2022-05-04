Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Tech Museum Series: SAGE System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The device you're currently using has a lot to thank for today's AFRL Tech Museum Series Feature - the Semi-Automatic Ground Environment or SAGE system.

    Learn more about the system designed to aid in the air defense of our nation and how it changed the world of computing alongside our senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840998
    VIRIN: 220405-O-NQ323-933
    PIN: 51722
    Filename: DOD_108939584
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Tech Museum Series: SAGE System, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Tech
    SAGE System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT