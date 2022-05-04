AFRL Tech Museum Series: SAGE System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The device you're currently using has a lot to thank for today's AFRL Tech Museum Series Feature - the Semi-Automatic Ground Environment or SAGE system.



Learn more about the system designed to aid in the air defense of our nation and how it changed the world of computing alongside our senior historian Jeff Duford at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force .