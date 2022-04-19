AFRL Tech Museum Series: X-Aircraft

Learn about the famous X-series of aircraft from Historian, Jeff Duford.
The first aircraft to break the speed of sound, and built with the purpose to test shape, technology and propulsion.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840997
|VIRIN:
|220419-O-EG995-673
|PIN:
|52422
|Filename:
|DOD_108939583
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
