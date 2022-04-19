Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Tech Museum Series: X-Aircraft

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Learn about the famous X-series of aircraft from Historian, Jeff Duford.
    The first aircraft to break the speed of sound, and built with the purpose to test shape, technology and propulsion.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:59
    Location: OH, US

    AFRL
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    X-Planes
    AFRL Tech

