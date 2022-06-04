Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers compete in Norwegian Foot March

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division compete in the Norwegian Foot March alongside service members from other branches and components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event began with remarks from Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, 99th RD commanding general. (U.S Army video by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840993
    VIRIN: 220406-A-FZ134-235
    Filename: DOD_108939505
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers compete in Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Norwegian Foot March
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk

