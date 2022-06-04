Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division compete in the Norwegian Foot March alongside service members from other branches and components at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event began with remarks from Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, 99th RD commanding general. (U.S Army video by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840993
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-FZ134-235
|Filename:
|DOD_108939505
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers compete in Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
