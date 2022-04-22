Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks AFB North Spark Defense Lab Grand Opening

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The North Spark Defense Lab had its grand opening on April 22, 2022. The space supplies the materials needed to push innovative ideas further and help our Airmen accelerate change through the latest technologies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840988
    VIRIN: 220422-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939453
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB North Spark Defense Lab Grand Opening, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    GFAFB
    North Spark
    North Spark Defense Lab

