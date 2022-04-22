The North Spark Defense Lab had its grand opening on April 22, 2022. The space supplies the materials needed to push innovative ideas further and help our Airmen accelerate change through the latest technologies.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840988
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108939453
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks AFB North Spark Defense Lab Grand Opening, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
