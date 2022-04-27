Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness Month PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army Surgeon General and MEDCOM CG, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, MEDCOM CSM, deliver their Mental Health Awareness Month PSA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840987
    VIRIN: 220427-A-NG080-0001
    Filename: DOD_108939431
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month PSA, by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOM
    Army Surgeon General
    Army Medicine
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle
    MEDCOM Anniversary
    CSM Diamond Hough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT