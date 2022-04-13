Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Talk - Col. John Kelley

    04.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, talks about his reasoning behind quitting alcohol for his assignment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 13, 2022, during an interview on AFN Incirlik. Kelley said one of his primary reasons behind giving up drinking was so he could remain sharp when having to make important decisions on behalf of Incirlik Air Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 06:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840960
    VIRIN: 220413-F-KG386-572
    Filename: DOD_108938967
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, Titan Talk - Col. John Kelley, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    39 ABW
    Incirlik AB
    Alcohol Awareness
    AFN Incirlik
    Col. John Kelley

