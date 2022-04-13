Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, talks about his reasoning behind quitting alcohol for his assignment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 13, 2022, during an interview on AFN Incirlik. Kelley said one of his primary reasons behind giving up drinking was so he could remain sharp when having to make important decisions on behalf of Incirlik Air Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 06:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|840960
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-KG386-572
|Filename:
|DOD_108938967
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Titan Talk - Col. John Kelley, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
