Titan Talk - Col. John Kelley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, talks about his reasoning behind quitting alcohol for his assignment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 13, 2022, during an interview on AFN Incirlik. Kelley said one of his primary reasons behind giving up drinking was so he could remain sharp when having to make important decisions on behalf of Incirlik Air Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)