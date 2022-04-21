Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 108th Wing Air Refueling F-16s

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker with the 108th Wing refuels F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing on April 21, 2022. The 108th Wing's principal mission is air refueling for Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840959
    VIRIN: 220421-Z-NI803-1001
    Filename: DOD_108938963
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NJ, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-Roll: 108th Wing Air Refueling F-16s, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    Air Refueling
    USAF
    KC-135R
    F-16C

