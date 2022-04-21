B-Roll: 108th Wing Air Refueling F-16s

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker with the 108th Wing refuels F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing on April 21, 2022. The 108th Wing's principal mission is air refueling for Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)