The Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief is hosting a "podcast" series with the intent of fostering positive discussions on leadership, culture, resilience, and warfighting readiness. The intent of this "Fridays with Fleet" content is to meet Sailors where they are and to be a leader on the digital deckplates.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 03:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840957
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-YG104-154
|Filename:
|DOD_108938859
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fridays with Fleet: Sailor Innovation, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
