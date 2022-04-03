Fridays with Fleet: Sailor Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief is hosting a "podcast" series with the intent of fostering positive discussions on leadership, culture, resilience, and warfighting readiness. The intent of this "Fridays with Fleet" content is to meet Sailors where they are and to be a leader on the digital deckplates.