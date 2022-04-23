Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Plant Trees at Flight 93 National Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STOYSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220423-N-RB168-1001 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (April 23, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh plant seedlings during Plant a Tree at Flight 93, at the Flight 93 National Memorial. This year marked the the 10th and final year of the decade-long tree-planting effort. More than 250 volunteers planted 14,600 trees, to complete the goal of 150,000 total trees planted. This conservation project is part of the memorial’s original design and reclaims the former surface mine with native trees to re-establish wildlife habitats, create essential windbreaks and complete the healing of the memorial landscape. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 22:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840951
    VIRIN: 220423-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108938683
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: STOYSTOWN, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Plant Trees at Flight 93 National Memorial, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT