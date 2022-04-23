NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors Plant Trees at Flight 93 National Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220423-N-RB168-1001 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (April 23, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh plant seedlings during Plant a Tree at Flight 93, at the Flight 93 National Memorial. This year marked the the 10th and final year of the decade-long tree-planting effort. More than 250 volunteers planted 14,600 trees, to complete the goal of 150,000 total trees planted. This conservation project is part of the memorial’s original design and reclaims the former surface mine with native trees to re-establish wildlife habitats, create essential windbreaks and complete the healing of the memorial landscape. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)