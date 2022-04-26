JBPHH Water Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 26, 2022) - Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Chris Waldron, environmental engineer, Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center, answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live update broadcast over social media. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)