    A Day at the Firing Range with the MDARNG

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard spend the day at the firing range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Airforce Base, New Jersey, on April 24, 2022. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon yearly. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840908
    VIRIN: 220424-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108938005
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NJ, US

    TAGS

    Firing Range
    M249 Saw
    50 Cal
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

