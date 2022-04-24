Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard spend the day at the firing range at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Airforce Base, New Jersey, on April 24, 2022. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon yearly. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 16:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840908
|VIRIN:
|220424-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108938005
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day at the Firing Range with the MDARNG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
