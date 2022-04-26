Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History professor discusses Holocaust during Fort McCoy observance, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Greg Wegner, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse history professor emeritus, has part of his presentation highlighted April 21, 2002, during the installation observance of the National Holocaust Days of Remembrance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the observance. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840906
    VIRIN: 220426-A-OK556-992
    Filename: DOD_108937959
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History professor discusses Holocaust during Fort McCoy observance, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Days of Remembrance
    observances
    UW-La Crosse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT