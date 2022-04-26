Greg Wegner, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse history professor emeritus, has part of his presentation highlighted April 21, 2002, during the installation observance of the National Holocaust Days of Remembrance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the observance. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This work, History professor discusses Holocaust during Fort McCoy observance, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
