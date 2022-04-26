Pilots utilize virtual reality headsets during MAFFS training

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho -- Lt. Col. Jay Capper and Capt. Erik Anonsen, 731st Airlift Squadron, utilize virtual reality headsets during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) training Apr. 26 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Participants from the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Forest Service, Air Force Reserve Command's 302nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's 146 AW, Wyoming ANG's 153 AW and Nevada ANG's 152 AW gathered this week in Boise for their annual aerial fire fighting training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)
Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)
