    Pilots utilize virtual reality headsets during MAFFS training

    BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    GOWEN FIELD, Idaho -- Lt. Col. Jay Capper and Capt. Erik Anonsen, 731st Airlift Squadron, utilize virtual reality headsets during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) training Apr. 26 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Participants from the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Forest Service, Air Force Reserve Command's 302nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's 146 AW, Wyoming ANG's 153 AW and Nevada ANG's 152 AW gathered this week in Boise for their annual aerial fire fighting training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840899
    VIRIN: 220426-F-II154-1002
    PIN: 300012
    Filename: DOD_108937758
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US 

    This work, Pilots utilize virtual reality headsets during MAFFS training, by SSgt Laura Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

    TAGS

    Fire
    Tanker
    302nd Airlift Wing
    C-130
    MAFFS
    MAFFS AEG

