    Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded hikers from coastal cliff in Manzanita, OR

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River aircrew rescues two hikers from a coastal cliff near Neahkahnie Beach, OR, Monday, April 25. The hikers became stranded by rising tides after venturing down to their stranded position from a higher vantage point. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840892
    VIRIN: 220426-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108937723
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded hikers from coastal cliff in Manzanita, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60
    Jayhawk
    Hiker
    Columbia River
    Inland SAR

