Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded hikers from coastal cliff in Manzanita, OR

A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River aircrew rescues two hikers from a coastal cliff near Neahkahnie Beach, OR, Monday, April 25. The hikers became stranded by rising tides after venturing down to their stranded position from a higher vantage point. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|04.25.2022
|04.26.2022 15:55
|Package
|840892
|220426-G-YE015-1001
|DOD_108937723
|00:00:49
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|1
|1
