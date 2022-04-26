Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Innovation Rodeo - Call for Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Luke Allen, Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo Call for Topics

    Theme: Accelerate Change through Innovation

    Submission deadline: June 6

    https://gain.apps.dso.mil/usaf/afimscmsg

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:18
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Innovation Rodeo - Call for Innovation, by Luke Allen, Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Innovation Rodeo
    AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo
    Call for ideas

