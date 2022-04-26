2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo Call for Topics
Theme: Accelerate Change through Innovation
Submission deadline: June 6
https://gain.apps.dso.mil/usaf/afimscmsg
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 15:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840888
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-HE309-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108937697
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Innovation Rodeo - Call for Innovation (Captioned), by Luke Allen, Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT