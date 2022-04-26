MAFFS participants explain virtual reality headset training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GOWEN FIELD, Idaho -- Lt. Col. Jay Capper, 731st Airlift Squadron, and Ryan Becker, Becker Support Services, explain how pilots use virtual reality headsets to progress with their Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) training Apr. 26 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. Participants from the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Forest Service, Air Force Reserve Command's 302nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's 146 AW, Wyoming ANG's 153 AW and Nevada ANG's 152 AW gathered this week in Boise for their annual aerial fire fighting training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)