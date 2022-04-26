Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of Nursing

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Technological advancements and the challenges of the Covid Pandemic have dramatically influenced and shaped the future of nursing. To adapt, the entire Military Health System has become more flexible and agile, receptive to change and innovation.

