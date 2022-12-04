Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Base, Our Responsibility

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Base-wide driver safety and responsible drinking are shared responsibilities by all members and visitors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840868
    VIRIN: 210412-M-YS769-1003
    Filename: DOD_108937171
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Base, Our Responsibility, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Quantico

