Indiana National Guard App 'Groups' Function

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Indiana National Guard app allows users to create group chats within the ‘groups’ function. Users can push out updates, upload photos and form discussions within their group. Any .mil user can create a group, however, civilian emails will be submitted for approval first. Groups and messaging within the app are monitored.