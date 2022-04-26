Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard App 'Groups' Function

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The Indiana National Guard app allows users to create group chats within the ‘groups’ function. Users can push out updates, upload photos and form discussions within their group. Any .mil user can create a group, however, civilian emails will be submitted for approval first. Groups and messaging within the app are monitored.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840865
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-EA609-001
    Filename: DOD_108937124
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Indiana National Guard App 'Groups' Function, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    indiananationalguard
    indiananationalguardapp
    groupfunction

