Indiana National Guard App 'Groups' Function

The Indiana National Guard app allows users to create group chats within the ‘groups’ function. Users can push out updates, upload photos and form discussions within their group. Any .mil user can create a group, however, civilian emails will be submitted for approval first. Groups and messaging within the app are monitored.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840865
|VIRIN:
|220426-Z-EA609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108937124
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
