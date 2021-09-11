Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome obstacles during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 9 2021. The Confidence Course is an obstacle course built to help the recruits gain confidence to further their development into United States Marines. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840860
|VIRIN:
|220324-M-FX088-047
|Filename:
|DOD_108937064
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, India Company Confidence Course, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT