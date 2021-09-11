Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome obstacles during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 9 2021. The Confidence Course is an obstacle course built to help the recruits gain confidence to further their development into United States Marines. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 13:36
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

