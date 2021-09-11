India Company Confidence Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome obstacles during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 9 2021. The Confidence Course is an obstacle course built to help the recruits gain confidence to further their development into United States Marines. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)