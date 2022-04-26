Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Hosts Press Conference in Germany

    GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefs the news media at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Austin and his counterparts met to discuss Ukraine’s current and future defense needs.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 11:46
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:14:18
    Location: DE

