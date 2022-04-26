Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefs the news media at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Austin and his counterparts met to discuss Ukraine’s current and future defense needs.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840858
|Filename:
|DOD_108937047
|Length:
|00:14:18
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Austin Hosts Press Conference in Germany , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT