    Oliver Brown Elementary School chaplain visit B-Roll package

    MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chaplain James D. Key visits Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan, Kansas April 15, 2022. Chaplain Key was visiting the school to speak to the students about education. (U.S. Army video by private first class Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840851
    VIRIN: 220415-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108936897
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MANHATTAN, KS, US 

    This work, Oliver Brown Elementary School chaplain visit B-Roll package, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Manhattan
    1ID
    Oliver Brown Elementary School
    Chaplain Key

