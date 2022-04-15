Chaplain James D. Key visits Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan, Kansas April 15, 2022. Chaplain Key was visiting the school to speak to the students about education. (U.S. Army video by private first class Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840851
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-YG297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936897
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oliver Brown Elementary School chaplain visit B-Roll package, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT