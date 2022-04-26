Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station New River Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Air Station New river celebrates their 78th anniversary on April 26, 2022. MCAS New River provides aviation support, force protection, infrastructure, and community services to promote the readiness, sustainment and quality of life for II Marine Expeditionary Force and other military forces, tenant commands, personnel and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 10:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840839
    VIRIN: 220426-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_108936849
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station New River Anniversary, by Cpl Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    Happy Anniversary
    78th Anniversary
    MCAS New River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT