Marine Corps Air Station New river celebrates their 78th anniversary on April 26, 2022. MCAS New River provides aviation support, force protection, infrastructure, and community services to promote the readiness, sustainment and quality of life for II Marine Expeditionary Force and other military forces, tenant commands, personnel and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Makayla Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 10:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840839
|VIRIN:
|220426-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936849
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Air Station New River Anniversary, by Cpl Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT