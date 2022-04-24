Road 702 Fire NE state patrol aerial footage

Multiple agencies responding to the Road 702 wildfire in southwestern Nebraska April 23 and 24, 2022, which burned more than 40,000 acres and caused evacuations of several rural communities. The Nebraska National Guard activated 32 Soldiers and Airmen with both air and ground firefighting capabilities to assist local volunteer departments and incident command.
1:40 - a UH-60 Blackhawk conducts water drops on hot spots, shown in infrared.
Video courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.
