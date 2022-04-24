Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road 702 Fire NE state patrol aerial footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Multiple agencies responding to the Road 702 wildfire in southwestern Nebraska April 23 and 24, 2022, which burned more than 40,000 acres and caused evacuations of several rural communities. The Nebraska National Guard activated 32 Soldiers and Airmen with both air and ground firefighting capabilities to assist local volunteer departments and incident command.

    1:40 - a UH-60 Blackhawk conducts water drops on hot spots, shown in infrared.

    Video courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840816
    VIRIN: 220424-Z-NH313-6066
    PIN: 220423
    Filename: DOD_108936678
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road 702 Fire NE state patrol aerial footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blackhawk
    nebraska
    national guard
    wildfire
    bambi bucket
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT