Quarterhorse" medics conduct blood transfusion training

Combat medics assigned to 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a blood transfusion training at Trzebien, Poland, April 14, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|TREZEBIEN, PL
