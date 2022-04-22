The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet” calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. Earth Day is observed on April 22 throughout the world and is aimed to raise awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming. Our Environmental Consultants at Camp Darby organized a series of activities at the Livorno Elementary and Middle school highlighting the importance of educating children at young age in the respect of the earth. Camp Darby, Livorno, April 22, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 07:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840806
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936578
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day 2022, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT