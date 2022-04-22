video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet” calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. Earth Day is observed on April 22 throughout the world and is aimed to raise awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming. Our Environmental Consultants at Camp Darby organized a series of activities at the Livorno Elementary and Middle school highlighting the importance of educating children at young age in the respect of the earth. Camp Darby, Livorno, April 22, 2022.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)