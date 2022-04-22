Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Earth Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet” calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. Earth Day is observed on April 22 throughout the world and is aimed to raise awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming. Our Environmental Consultants at Camp Darby organized a series of activities at the Livorno Elementary and Middle school highlighting the importance of educating children at young age in the respect of the earth. Camp Darby, Livorno, April 22, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840806
    VIRIN: 220422-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108936578
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2022, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    DODDS
    U.SArmy
    Livorno
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    839thTransBn
    RTSDSouth
    StrongAfrica
    731stMunitionsSquadron
    EarthDay22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT