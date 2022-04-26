Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th and 57th RQS B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from operations conducted by the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840801
    VIRIN: 220426-F-HQ196-596
    Filename: DOD_108936528
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th and 57th RQS B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    56RQS
    31FW
    57RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT